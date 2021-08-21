Health officials report additional COVID-19-related death, 42 hospitalized

Average age of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in SLO County is in mid-50s

–On Friday, the County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department reported that a SLO County resident in their sixties has passed away due to COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in SLO County to 274.

Forty-two residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 10 in the ICU. The average age of local residents hospitalized is currently in the mid-50s. SLO County has added 425 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday.

“It is heartbreaking to lose another member of our community to COVID-19,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, county health officer. “As COVID-19 spreads in our community, we must each do our part to slow the spread by wearing a mask and getting the vaccine if you haven’t done so yet.”

The highly transmissible Delta variant now makes up 98-percent of sequenced cases statewide and the vast majority of cases locally.

As cases increase, the Public Health Department is now reporting case data twice each week on Tuesdays and Fridays on the Ready SLO COVID-19 data dashboard. The Public Health Department is providing $25 gift cards to residents who get vaccinated in the month of August at Public Health clinics. Residents who refer someone to get vaccinated or help

them make an appointment can also win prizes.

To get a COVID-19 vaccine at a Public Health clinic in Paso Robles, Grover Beach, or San Luis Obispo, visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to choose your location, time and vaccine type, or walk in during open vaccine hours. See hours an pop-up clinics at www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine. To find other vaccine providers, visit myturn.ca.gov or VaccineFinder.org.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.

