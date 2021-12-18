Health officials report county’s first case of Omicron variant

Delta remains dominant variant, three additional deaths reported this week

– This week the County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department received notice from California Department of Public Health of the first confirmed case of Omicron (B.1.1.529) in a San Luis Obispo County resident. Public health says it is withholding certain personal information such as age, gender, and other information to protect the identity of this community member.

“It was only a matter of time before the Omicron variant would find its way to our community and we want to reassure our community that we have a strong surveillance system in place to identify any future cases of COVID-19 that carry the Omicron variant,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Many of our community members already know what we need to do reduce transmission and slow spread, and this includes getting vaccinated, boosted, tested if you feel sick or are a close contact, and wearing your mask in indoor public spaces.”

Last week the CDC reported that the majority of the investigated cases of Omicron so far in the US have been among the vaccinated, and symptoms appear to be mild, according to multiple reports. As of the CDC’s report last week, there have been no deaths reported from this variant. All residents across San Luis Obispo County should continue adhering to requirements and masking in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status, says public health.

“We are committed to providing our community members with timely information about the Omicron variant and will provide updates as events warrant,” said Dr. Borenstein. “Until we know more about Omicron, I strongly encourage our community members to stay calm, remain vigilant, and use the tools and resources we have at our disposal to protect yourself, your families and our community.”

While Delta is still the predominant variant locally, public health says it will keep the public informed as Omicron emerges and asks everyone to remain mindful of our current disease situation.

Public health also reports the news of an additional three community members who have died from COVID-19. The recent deaths ranged in age from their 30s to 70s, bringing the total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County to 370.

“My heart breaks for these families who had someone they love taken too soon by this virus. We send our deepest sympathies to the loved ones they left behind,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “The actions we take today such as masking, getting fully vaccinated and boosted,

and staying home if not well, can save lives in the weeks and months ahead.”

SLO County had 153 new cases of COVID-19 since last Tuesday with 15 residents in the hospital, including 4 people in the intensive care unit. This brings the 14-day daily case average to 39.

“Unfortunately, San Luis Obispo County remains in the red or worst tier of COVID-19 transmission as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and this is not where we want to stay as we head into the winter months,” said Borenstein. “We have the tools and resources at our disposal to help prevent a winter surge and all variants of COVID-19… staying home when sick, masking in public indoor spaces, getting your vaccine doses, and your booster as soon as you are eligible.”

Masking is still required in indoor public places in San Luis Obispo County and statewide.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

