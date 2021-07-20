Health officials report increase in COVID-19 Delta variant in SLO County

Delta variant now represents more than 49-percent of cases sequenced in California

—County Health Officials today reported 129 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in San Luis Obispo County in the past week, including 9 caused by the highly-transmissible Delta variant. Because not all cases are sequenced to determine their strain, officials say the actual number of Delta variant cases is likely considerably higher. The Delta variant now represents more than 49-percent of cases sequenced in California.

“The Delta variant spreads more quickly and easily than other strains of COVID-19, but we each have the power to stop its spread here in SLO County,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer.

“Get vaccinated, wash your hands often, and get tested if you experience symptoms of COVID-19. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, it’s essential that you wear a mask indoors.”

Three SLO County residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including one in the ICU. The California Department of Public Health recently reported that out of more than 20.4 million fully vaccinated individuals, 99.95% have not become ill

from COVID-19. Local officials say this trend holds true in SLO County.

“More than ever, we have the tools to stop the spread, protect our loves ones, and put the pandemic behind us,” said Dr. Borenstein. “If you haven’t gotten the vaccine yet, today is the day to make your appointment or walk in to a local clinic or pharmacy. We can slow the spread of this variant here in SLO County.”

To schedule a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Public Health clinic, visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255. To find other local vaccine providers, visit myturn.ca.gov or VaccineFinder.org.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19 vaccine and to make an appointment, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.

