Health officials report seven more COVID-related deaths, 15 in ICU

More than 300 members have now died since March with COVID-19, officials report

–The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today reported that seven community members—ranging in age from their 50s to 90s— have passed away from COVID 19. This brings the number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in SLO County to 301. 41 residents are currently in the hospital, including 15 people in the intensive care unit.

Officials also reported 303 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday and are strongly encouraging community members to remain vigilant against COVID-19 and take the necessary steps to protect themselves and the community at large.

“In less than a week, we have sadly reported the deaths of 17 members of our community from COVID-19. I extend my deepest sympathy to the many families now grieving the painful loss of their loved one,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein, “These numbers show just how widely and quickly the Delta variant is spreading here in SLO County. We must be diligent about slowing the spread of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated, wearing a mask in public, and getting tested if you are not feeling well.”

Vaccines are widely available at no cost at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, public health department clinics, and mobile clinics countywide. More than 70-percent of eligible SLO County residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 62-percent are fully vaccinated, according to public health.

“Our community is making progress on getting vaccinated against COVID-19 but many residents are still not protected,” said Dr. Borenstein. “With cases spreading quickly, now is the time to help a friend or family member get vaccinated. If they have questions or concerns, you can encourage them to talk to their doctor about the vaccine or call Public Health to speak with a nurse.”

Vaccinated individuals have made up 23.1-percent of total cases and account for 14.5-percent of hospitalizations and 21-percent of deaths since June 15. To see more detailed statistics regarding COVID-19 cases and vaccination status, click here.

To get a COVID-19 vaccine at a Public Health clinic in Paso Robles, Grover Beach, or San Luis Obispo, visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to choose your location, time, and vaccine type, or walk in during open vaccine hours. See hours an pop-up clinics at www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.

To find other vaccine providers, visit myturn.ca.gov or VaccineFinder.org. For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.

