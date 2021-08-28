Health officials report two more COVID-19 deaths, continued surge in hospitalizations

Over 1,500 active cases of COVID-19 in the community

–On Friday, the County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department reported that two more SLO County residents have died as a result of COVID-19. Hospitalizations remain high and 18 SLO County residents are receiving care in the ICU due to COVID-19, a number approaching the county’s highest recorded number of 19 patients receiving ICU care for COVID-19 in January 2021. Since hospitalizations typically lag behind rising cases, slowing the spread of disease now can help prevent additional strain on local hospitals in the weeks ahead, says public health.

SLO County has added 515 cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday. Today’s report brings the total number of cases in SLO County to 25,137 cases and the number of deaths caused by COVID-19 to 281.

“I send my deepest condolences to all those touched by these latest deaths,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “If we do not stop this surge, we unfortunately will likely see more deaths, more hospitalizations, and more people experiencing the painful effects of long COVID. If you have not yet gotten your vaccine, now is the time to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

Vaccines continue to be widely available at no cost at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, public health department clinics, and mobile clinics countywide. Vaccines continue to be effective against severe impacts of COVID-19, including known variants, says public health. More than 68-percent of eligible SLO County residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 60-percent are fully vaccinated.

The public health department’s incentive of $25 gift cards to residents who get vaccinated this month at public health clinics continues until Aug. 31. Residents who refer someone to get vaccinated or help them make an appointment can also win prizes.

To get a COVID-19 vaccine at a public health clinic in Paso Robles, Grover Beach, or San Luis Obispo, visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to choose your location, time, and vaccine type, or walk in during open vaccine hours. See hours and pop-up clinics at www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine. To find other vaccine providers, visit myturn.ca.gov or VaccineFinder.org.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.

