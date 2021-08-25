Health officials urge vaccination following full FDA approval for Pfizer vaccine

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine widely available at SLO County clinics and pharmacies

–Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. More than 204 million doses of the vaccine have been safely given nationwide under FDA emergency use authorization (EUA), alongside the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. This is the first COVID-19 vaccine to achieve full FDA approval.

“Today’s announcement solidifies what our community’s doctors and nurses have long known about this vaccine: it is safe, it is effective, and it is saving lives here in SLO County,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “This milestone is one more gold star on a vaccine with a stellar record at protecting the millions who have received it, especially against severe illness.”

The decision comes after an extensive review of preclinical and clinical data on the vaccine, as well as details of the manufacturing process, vaccine quality testing, and inspections of the vaccine manufacturing sites.

The Pfizer vaccine is readily available at no cost across SLO County. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are also widely available. To get a COVID-19 vaccine at a Public Health clinic in Paso Robles, Grover Beach, or San Luis Obispo, visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to choose your location, time and vaccine type, or walk in during open vaccine hours. See hours and locations at www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine, along with mobile vaccine clinics that may be scheduled near you.

To find other vaccine providers, visit myturn.ca.gov or VaccineFinder.org, or talk to your doctor.

“We are fortunate to have an abundant supply of this life-saving vaccine, especially as the Delta variant spreads faster and faster in our community,” said Dr. Borenstein. “If you have been waiting to get your vaccine, let this milestone be the one that assures you the vaccine is a safe and reliable way to protect yourself and your family.”

The Public Health Department is currently providing $25 gift cards to residents who get vaccinated in the month of August at Public Health clinics. Residents who refer someone to get vaccinated or help them make an appointment can also win prizes.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.

