Hearing for Nacimiento water management lawsuit slated for next Wednesday

– The Nacimiento Regional Water Management Advisory Committee lawsuit hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 10:30 a.m. The hearing will take place at the California Superior Court of San Luis Obispo County, Paso Robles Branch, located at 901 Park Street, Dept. #2, Paso Robles, CA 93446.

The proceedings will start promptly at 10:30 a.m., and attendees are advised to arrive a bit early.

The NRWMAC, a ”committee dedicated to safeguarding the interests of Lake Nacimiento’s recreational users, lakefront property owners, visitors, sports enthusiasts, and local farmers,” initially filed the lawsuit in 2019. They contended that Monterey County’s actions were causing harm to the lake’s water levels, and their lawsuit seeks remedies to rectify the situation.

