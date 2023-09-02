Hearst Castle offering workshops on becoming a tour guide

Workshops designed for potential tour guides

– Hearst Castle is offering informational workshops on becoming a tour guide. Hearst Castle is the only art museum operated by California State Parks and welcomes thousands of visitors annually. They are looking for people who are friendly, courteous, articulate, comfortable speaking in front of large groups, enjoy learning, and have a positive attitude.

This position requires wearing a uniform and typically works weekends, holiday periods, and the summer months as well as other times throughout the year. Candidates must be able to meet challenges such as standing, walking, and climbing stairs for extended periods of time as well as working in all weather conditions. These positions typically work 1,200-1,500 hours per year.

Guide trainee: $16.07 – $19.44 per hour

This is a seasonal, entry-level position that does not require a civil service examination.

Guide 1: (Permanent Intermittent): $22.25 – $27.84 per hour

This is a permanent part-time civil service position involving full-time work during the summer season, holiday periods, and most weekends; part-time work the rest of the year, up to a maximum of 1,500 hours per year. The position offers health and retirement benefits once workers meet and maintain the hourly criteria. Workers must successfully complete a civil service examination to then be interviewed for this position.

Informational workshops:

90-minute workshops will be held at the Hearst Castle Visitor Center to share information regarding these positions as well as how to take the upcoming Guide I civil service exam. The workshops will take place on:

Friday, Sept. 8

Saturday, Sept. 9

Sunday, Sept. 24

Monday, Sept. 25

Saturday, Oct. 7

Sunday, Oct. 8

It is only necessary to attend one 90-minute session. To attend, call (805) 927-2085 any day from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Those who are interested in a guide position should attend a workshop.

Share To Social Media