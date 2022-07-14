Paso Robles News|Thursday, July 14, 2022
Hearst Castle to close bathrooms due to drought 

Posted: 6:01 am, July 14, 2022 by News Staff
hearst castle photo from state parks

Photo from California State Parks Facebook.

Portable chemical toilets will be available to the public at the visitor’s center

–  California State Parks has closed the restrooms at Hearst San Simeon State Historical Monument (Hearst Castle) Visitor Center as of Wednesday as part of its drought contingency plan. Portable chemical toilets will be available to the public at the visitor’s center.

As part of the plan, the castle will also cease irrigation at the visitor’s center, stop bus and vehicle washing and activate additional water sources. These water conservation efforts are due to continued declining water production and the need to maintain sufficient fire-fighting water reserves at Hearst Castle. The plan will also impact the restrooms at Hearst Beach where portable chemical toilets will also be available.

Hearst Castle began to activate water restrictions in May in accordance with its drought contingency plan due to declining spring production. To date, Hearst Castle has limited irrigation of the historic gardens, prohibited new plantings, added mulching, repaired leaks, and implemented other conservation measures.

Hearst Castle will continue to operate and provide the public with a full menu of tour options, including the new Julia Morgan tour during its 100th anniversary of the beginning of construction. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made by contacting Reserve California at (800) 444-7275 or www.ReserveCalifornia.com.

