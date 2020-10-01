Heat advisory and air quality alert issued for Paso Robles

–The National Weather Service on Thursday issued a heat advisory and air quality alert for Paso Robles and all of San Luis Obispo County.

The heat advisory, which warms of temperatures up to 106-degrees Fahrenheit is in effect until 8 p.m. on Friday. “Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur,” the advisory states. “Very low visibility will create dangerous driving conditions.” Click here for a current fire map of California.

The San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District has issued an air quality alert due to smoke from wildfires. AirNow.gov currently ranks Paso Robles air quality as “moderate”. The air quality alert is in effect until Sunday afternoon.

Exposure to air pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections.

Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant. People with heart or lung disease should follow their doctors’ advice for dealing with episodes of smoke.

Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activity or heavy exertion, as conditions dictate.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency! Call 911.

Share this post!

email

Related