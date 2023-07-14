Heat advisory in effect for Paso Robles, cooling trend in the forecast next week

Saturday’s forecasted high is 108

– An excessive heat warming is currently in effect for Paso Robles, according to the National Weather Service. The warning will remain in effect through 10 a.m. Monday.

Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures peaking between 104 to 114 are expected throughout North County.

The NPS warns that extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

The public is reminded to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, check up on relatives and neighbors, and remember that young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Next week’s forecast should see a cooling trend into the mid-90s, but near-triple-digit temperatures are in the forecast again next week, according to Weather Underground.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.

