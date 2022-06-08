Heat advisory issued for Paso Robles

Triple-digit temperatures in the forecast

– The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory that begins at 10 a.m. Friday and will be in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday. Temperatures up to 105-degrees are expected in the San Luis Obispo Interior Valley as well as Cuyama Valley and Southern Salinas Valley.

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities, warns the NWS.

They advise the public to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

The NWS also advises extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. In case of emergency, call 911.

Click here to view a full 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

