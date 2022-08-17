Heat advisory in effect for SLO County

Temperatures up to 103 degrees are expected in interior valleys today

– The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for San Luis Obispo County today. The advisory is in effect for Cuyama Valley, the San Luis Obispo County interior valleys, and the San Luis Obispo County mountains including the cities of Carrizo Plain, Creston, Shandon, Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake.

It will remain in effect until 8 p.m. this evening. Temperatures up to 103 degrees are expected.

Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur, warns the weather service. They advise the public to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. In case of heat stroke, call 911.

For a full weather forecast from Weather Underground, click here.

Additionally, the California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert, a call for voluntary electricity conservation, for tomorrow, Aug. 17, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., due to predicted high temperatures pushing up energy demand and tightening available power supplies.

With above-normal temperatures in the forecast across much of the state tomorrow, the power grid operator is expecting an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use, and is calling for voluntary conservation steps to help balance supply and demand.

Consumers are urged to conserve electricity, especially during the late afternoon and early evening, when the grid is most stressed due to higher demand and less solar energy.

Reducing energy use during a Flex Alert can help stabilize the power grid during a time of tight supply conditions, and prevent further emergency measures, including power outages.

For information on Flex Alerts, and to get more electricity conservation tips, visit the ISO’s Flex Alert website.

Conservation tips

Today, before 4 p.m., Californians should:

Pre-cool home by setting the thermostat to as low as 72 degrees

Use major appliances, including:

-Washer and dryer

-Dishwasher

-Oven and stove for pre-cooking and preparing meals

During the Flex Alert from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m, Californians should:

Set the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits

Avoid using major appliances

Turn off all unnecessary lights

