Heat advisory in effect today for North County

Forecasted high temperature today is 99 degrees for Paso Robles

– The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the San Luis Obispo County interior valleys, in effect from 9 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. this evening.

The advisory warns of daytime high temperatures ranging from the 90s to around 100 degrees in the affected areas. To stay safe during this heat advisory, residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, remain in air-conditioned spaces when possible, avoid direct sun exposure, and check on relatives and neighbors.

For those who must work or spend time outside, it is recommended to reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or evening hours. It’s essential to recognize the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Loose-fitting, lightweight clothing is advisable when possible. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments for outdoor workers.

The National Weather Service reminds the public that young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

If anyone is overcome by heat, it is crucial to move them to a cool and shaded location immediately. In the case of heat stroke, call 911 promptly, as it is considered an emergency.

Hot temperatures are expected to persist on Saturday, with a high likelihood of the advisory being reissued.

Weather Underground is predicting a high temperature of 99 today, but is forecasting a significant temperature drop back down into the low 80s at the beginning of next week.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.

Share To Social Media