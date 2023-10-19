Heat advisory in effect today in North County

Advisory in effect through 8 p.m. tonight

– A heat advisory is in effect today for inland San Luis Obispo County, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The advisory will remain in effect until 8 p.m. tonight.

Temperatures in the upper 90s are expected in Paso Robles as well as other parts of San Luis Obispo County valleys.

The NWS warns that hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Preparedness tips from the NWS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions when working or spending time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Remember that heat stroke is an emergency; Call 911.

Cooler temperatures are in the forecast after today, with Friday’s forecasted high of 88 and high temperatures expected to be in the upper 70s by the weekend.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

