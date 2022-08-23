Heat advisory issued today for interior valleys

Temperatures up to 102 are expected in some parts of North County

– The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, including the cities of Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon from 9 a.m. this morning to 10 p.m. this evening. Temperatures up to 102 are expected. Overnight temperatures are also expected to be very warm.

The NWS warns that hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. It also advises the public to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. In case of heat stroke, call 911.

Click here to view a full 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

