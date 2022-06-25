Heat advisory to go into effect Sunday morning

High temperatures ranging from 95 to 107 are expected in North County

– A heat advisory will go into effect for San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and the San Luis Obispo County mountain areas as well as Cuyama Valley and Southern Salinas Valley starting at 10 a.m. Sunday and going until 8 p.m. Monday. High temperatures ranging from 95 to 107 are expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur, warns the NWS.

Tips for high temperatures:

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

