Helicopter crew conducting electromagnetic surveys will pass over Paso Robles 

Posted: 7:08 am, July 9, 2021 by News Staff

helicopter workHelicopter to make low-level flights over parts of Central Valley, North County

-The California Department of Water Resources (DWR), together with Ramboll, GEI, Sinton Helicopters and SkyTEM, will conduct airborne electromagnetic (AEM) geophysical surveys in the Salinas Valley, Paso Robles, and Cuyama Valley groundwater basins, as well as limited portions of the Atascadero Basin and Adelaida Area. These surveys, which will begin in mid-July, will help improve understanding of groundwater resources and support local management efforts in their goals to implement the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA).

Watch the video embedded below to learn more about the AEM geophysical method, or visit: https://bit.ly/36iM3Wo

Comments

