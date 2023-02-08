Paso Robles News|Thursday, February 9, 2023
Help send a Paso Robles fifth grader to science camp 

Pat Butler PTA seeks local support as fundraising drive enters final stretch.

– The Pat Butler Elementary School Parent Teacher Alliance is asking local businesses and individuals to help send local fifth graders to science camp. A tax-deductible donation of $350 will send one student to Camp Keep for four days of outdoor education (though donations of any amount are welcome).

The camp will be held in April 2023 at Camp Keep by the Sea (formerly Rancho El Chorro). The program includes nature hikes and learning sessions that teach a variety of science and environmental topics, evening programs that allow the students a true camp experience, and an all-day Marine Science adventure along the Central Coast.

Parents and students have been working for the past several months to raise the $32,000 needed to send the group of 86 5th-grade students on this adventure. Help them achieve this goal by donating to the cause before March 1. All donors who donate $300 or more will be thanked on a Science Camp Gold Level Sponsor banner that will be visible for all who drive by Pat Butler Elementary from April through July.

To make a donation, visit: https://sites.google.com/view/patbutlerpta/home
For more information about Camp Keep by the Sea, visit https://campkeep.org

 

