Help shape the city’s future at public budget workshops

Workshops start March 2

– The City of Paso Robles is holding a public workshop to gather resident input to help set city budget priorities for Fiscal Years 2025 and 2026. The workshop is scheduled for Saturday, March 2, at 10 a.m. in the city council chambers, located at 1000 Spring Street.

This marks the beginning of an inclusive process to set achievable goals and allocate budgetary resources for the upcoming two fiscal years. The public is invited and encouraged to attend in person or participate remotely to provide input and feedback to the city council and staff.

The public workshop, titled “Budget and Goals Workshop: Community Goal Setting & Budget Planning Session,” will kick off the series of events designed to involve residents in the budgetary decision-making process. This initiative aligns with the city’s commitment to transparency and community-driven governance.

A comprehensive timeline for the upcoming budget discussions is as follows:

March 2, 2024: Budget and Goals Workshop

A hands-on session where community members can actively participate in setting goals and providing input for the upcoming budget cycle.

March 19, 2024: Adoption of FY 2024-25 and 25-26 goals

The City Council will officially adopt goals for Fiscal Years 2024-25 and 2025-26, reflecting the collective vision set during the community workshop.

April 16, 2024: FY 24-25 & 25-26 proposed budget overview

An overview of the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal years will be presented to the public, providing insights into the financial priorities of the city.

May 7, 2024: Department Overviews, Capital Improvement Plan, General Fund, Measure J-20 Expenditures

In-depth discussions on departmental plans, capital improvement projects, general fund allocations, and Measure J-20 expenditures.

May 21, 2024: Review of Enterprise and Internal Service Funds

The focus will shift to enterprise and internal service funds, addressing specific financial aspects crucial for creating the next operating budget.

June 18, 2024: Budget Adoption

The final meeting in this series will culminate in the formal adoption of the budget, incorporating community input and strategic goals into the city’s financial plan for the next two fiscal years.

Residents are encouraged to attend these meetings, actively participate, and contribute to the shaping of Paso Robles’ future.

Meetings are held at city council chamber, located at 1000 Spring Street.

For more information and updates on the budget discussions, visit https://www.prcity.com/877/Budget-Priorities or contact the city manager’s office at (805) 237-3888.

Share To Social Media