Place a help wanted ad in Paso Robles Daily News

-Sponsored content-

Local companies looking to hire employees have a new way to attract talent: using help wanted ads in the Paso Robles Daily News. Your employment ads can be placed as a “Job Post” in Paso Robles’ leading news source.

Your help wanted ad will run like a story in the daily newspaper’s email to more than 7,000 local subscribers. It will appear on the website, which receives more than 500,000 page views per month. It will be posted to the newspaper’s Facebook page, which has over 20,000 active users in North San Luis Obispo County, and it will be posted to the newspaper’s Twitter feed. Your Job Post can include a link to your website or to a response form.

Traditional help wanted ads like newspaper classifieds, Craigslist jobs listings, or slojobs.com ads may not be working as well as they used to. If you have jobs you need to fill quickly, try using a Job Post in the Paso Robles Daily News.

It’s easy to place a help wanted Job Post in the Paso Robles Daily News. The newspaper staff can help you write and edit your message up to 500 words and include an attractive photo of your business. Submitted help wanted job posts cost $199 for a one-day promotion and $349 for a three-day promotion. Writing services are available at an extra charge, if needed.

What to include in a job listing

Start your Job Post with an interesting headline that will draw in applicants, include job title

Describe the job available and associated tasks

Create a short, but informative description of your business, so potential employees know what your company does

Describe all technical skills and education requirements your new employee should have

Include a list of the qualities you expect your new employee to have

End your employment ad by telling potential candidates how to apply

Example of a help wanted article

Success of a help wanted article

In the example above, the Promoted Article received 575 reads from unique users. The company was happy with the success of the campaign, having received several applications and resumes from qualified job seekers in and around Paso Robles.

To place a help wanted Job Post,

call (805) 226-9890

Advertisement