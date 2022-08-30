Paso Robles News|Tuesday, August 30, 2022
High Camp Wines hosting new wine and music series 

Posted: 6:09 am, August 30, 2022 by News Staff

high camp wines

‘Summer Sunset Sessions’ runs Saturdays through Sept. 24

– High Camp Wines in San Miguel is launching a new music series: “Summer Sunset Sessions,” Saturdays through Sept. 24. Guests can enjoy live music under the moon and stars while sipping High Camp wines.

Concerts will run from 5-8 p.m. Saturday evenings. Attendees can cozy up next to the winery’s fire pits, or sit on a blanket in the grass with their families to enjoy the cool evening air. The event is suitable for all ages.

High Camp Wines is located at 3439 Ranchita Canyon Road, in San Miguel. For further information or to make a reservation, visit highcampwines.com or call (805) 467-9448.

 

 

