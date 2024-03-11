High school announces all league recipients
– Paso Robles High School has announced the 2023-2024 Winter Sport Central Coast Athletic Association’s All League recipients.
Girls Soccer – Sunset League
- Gracie Weyrich – League MVP
- Elie Chavez – Goalie of the Year
- Lila Colegrove – 1st Team
- Hannah Freygang – 1st Team
- Hannah Bourgault – 1st Team
- Christa Kelly – 1st Team
- Alexia Mendoza – 2nd Team
- Allison Marble – 2nd Team
- Rylie Helberg – 2nd Team
- Serenity Wulfing – 2nd Team
- Lexie Steelman – Honorable Mention
Boys Soccer – Mountain League
- Nicholas Woodard – League MVP
- Adan Morales – 1st Team
- Hector Toral Murillo – 1st Team
- Skyler Lieber – 1st Team
- Angel Contreras Delgado – 2nd Team
- Manuel Gutierrez Barajas – 2nd Team
- Jayden Ruiz – 2nd Team
- Elijah Hernandez – Honorable Mention
Girls Basketball – Sunset League
- Riley Milder – 1st Team
- Madison Hall – Honorable Mention
Boys Basketball – Ocean League
- Issac Magana – 2nd Team
- Adane Siegrist – Honorable Mention
Girls Wrestling – Mountain League
- Dennis De La Cruz Lopez – 2nd Team
Boys Wrestling – Mountain League
- Dominic Marquez – League MVP
- Logan Camack – 1st Team
- Octavio Martinez Rafael – 1st Team
- Jaimon Montes – 1st Team
- Josh Willis – 1st Team
- Pedro Coronado Garcia – 1st Team
- Luke Ciccarelli – 2nd Team