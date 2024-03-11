Paso Robles News|Monday, March 11, 2024
You are here: Home » Sports » High school announces all league recipients
  • Follow Us!

High school announces all league recipients 

Posted: 5:47 am, March 11, 2024 by News Staff

Bearcat sports paso robles high school– Paso Robles High School has announced the 2023-2024 Winter Sport Central Coast Athletic Association’s All League recipients.

Girls Soccer – Sunset League

  • Gracie Weyrich – League MVP
  • Elie Chavez – Goalie of the Year
  • Lila Colegrove – 1st Team
  • Hannah Freygang – 1st Team
  • Hannah Bourgault – 1st Team
  • Christa Kelly – 1st Team
  • Alexia Mendoza – 2nd Team
  • Allison Marble – 2nd Team
  • Rylie Helberg – 2nd Team
  • Serenity Wulfing – 2nd Team
  • Lexie Steelman – Honorable Mention

 

Boys Soccer – Mountain League

  • Nicholas Woodard – League MVP
  • Adan Morales – 1st Team
  • Hector Toral Murillo – 1st Team
  • Skyler Lieber – 1st Team
  • Angel Contreras Delgado – 2nd Team
  • Manuel Gutierrez Barajas – 2nd Team
  • Jayden Ruiz – 2nd Team
  • Elijah Hernandez – Honorable Mention

 

Girls Basketball – Sunset League

  • Riley Milder – 1st Team
  • Madison Hall – Honorable Mention

 

Boys Basketball – Ocean League

  • Issac Magana – 2nd Team
  • Adane Siegrist – Honorable Mention

 

Girls Wrestling – Mountain League

  • Dennis De La Cruz Lopez – 2nd Team

 

Boys Wrestling – Mountain League

  • Dominic Marquez – League MVP
  • Logan Camack – 1st Team
  • Octavio Martinez Rafael – 1st Team
  • Jaimon Montes – 1st Team
  • Josh Willis – 1st Team
  • Pedro Coronado Garcia – 1st Team
  • Luke Ciccarelli – 2nd Team

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Sports, Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.