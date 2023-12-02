High school announces new softball director, coach

Paul Miller to serve as director of sport, varsity head coach; Ken Salazar joins program as new head junior varsity coach

– Paso Robles High School has announced the appointment of Paul Miller as the new Bearcat Softball director of sport and varsity head coach. Miller is bringing with him 15 years of coaching experience, which included five years of high school and the last ten years of travel ball. He has coached 12u to 16u teams with an overall winning record and a NSA Southern California State B Title.

Miller says he is looking to stabilize the program and build a team that contends for a league title on a yearly basis. Returning for his 12th season is Assistant Varsity Coach David Lambert.

Also joining the softball program is the new head Junior Varsity Coach Ken Salazar, who recently relocated to Paso Robles from Southern California, where he spent 30 years coaching at multiple levels beginning at the Rec Level, then moving up to Travel Ball, and finally High School.

“The Bearcat Softball program looks to be in good hands, we are thrilled to add both Coach Paul and Coach Ken to our Bearcat family. We are excited to see what the future holds for our softball athletes,” said Paso Robles High School Athletic Director Michael Sauret.

Last season the Bearcats took 3rd in the Mountain League. The 2024 Bearcat Softball season begins in February.

Share To Social Media