High school announces All League recipients 

Posted: 7:25 am, December 7, 2023 by News Staff

Bearcat sports paso robles high schoolPaso Robles High School has announced the 2023 Fall Sport Central Coast Athletic Association’s All League recipients:

Cross Country – Mountain League

  • Kinleigh Morud – Second Team
  • Kylie Troy – Second Team
  • Tyler Daillak – First Team
  • Bishop Morsette – First Team

 

Football – Mountain League

  • Josh Cantrell – Second Team – Offensive Line
  • Hayden McKanna – Second Team – Receiver
  • Connor Bowman – Second Team – Running Back
  • Rudy Contreras – Second Team – Defensive Line
  • Kyler Tweten – Second Team – Linebacker
  • Ashton Murphy – Second Team – Defensive Back
  • Isaiah Williams – Honorable Mention – Defensive Back
  • Kameron Paine – Honorable Mention – Offensive Line

 

Women’s Volleyball – Mountain League

  • Skylar McEntire – Second Team – Middle
  • McKenzie Cobb – Honorable Mention – Outside Hitter

 

Women’s Water Polo – Mountain League

  • Zoey Bixler – Second Team – Goalie
  • Summer Colegrove – Honorable Mention – Attacker

 

Men’s Water Polo – Mountain League

  • Ezra Smeltzer – Second Team – Goalie
  • Sonny Garrett – Honorable Mention – Utility

 

 

