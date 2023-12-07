High school announces All League recipients
– Paso Robles High School has announced the 2023 Fall Sport Central Coast Athletic Association’s All League recipients:
Cross Country – Mountain League
- Kinleigh Morud – Second Team
- Kylie Troy – Second Team
- Tyler Daillak – First Team
- Bishop Morsette – First Team
Football – Mountain League
- Josh Cantrell – Second Team – Offensive Line
- Hayden McKanna – Second Team – Receiver
- Connor Bowman – Second Team – Running Back
- Rudy Contreras – Second Team – Defensive Line
- Kyler Tweten – Second Team – Linebacker
- Ashton Murphy – Second Team – Defensive Back
- Isaiah Williams – Honorable Mention – Defensive Back
- Kameron Paine – Honorable Mention – Offensive Line
Women’s Volleyball – Mountain League
- Skylar McEntire – Second Team – Middle
- McKenzie Cobb – Honorable Mention – Outside Hitter
Women’s Water Polo – Mountain League
- Zoey Bixler – Second Team – Goalie
- Summer Colegrove – Honorable Mention – Attacker
Men’s Water Polo – Mountain League
- Ezra Smeltzer – Second Team – Goalie
- Sonny Garrett – Honorable Mention – Utility