High school AVID students visit San Jose and Santa Clara University

– Last month, a group of 10th and 11th-grade students in the Paso Robles High School Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program visited two universities in the bay area. The AVID program encourages students to attend different universities throughout California to explore their options for higher education.

The day-long trip began at 7:30 a.m. when over 40 AVID students loaded onto a charter bus to visit Santa Clara University, a private university located about 2.5 hours away. Upon arrival, the students were greeted by two college students who spoke about the various programs offered at the university.

The students were then divided into two groups and given a guided tour of the picturesque Santa Clara campus. During the tour, the students asked questions about campus life and available majors. After the tour, the group headed to San Jose State University, where they had lunch in the common area alongside college students. There, they learned about the student book center and student life before starting their guided tour of the campus.

During the tour, the group learned about the various programs available at the university and had the opportunity to ask questions. The tour concluded in the late afternoon, and the students returned home around 6:30 p.m.

According to the school, the AVID students thoroughly enjoyed the trip, and some of them are now inspired to apply to Santa Clara University or San Jose State University. The AVID program aims to help students develop the skills and habits necessary to succeed in college and beyond.

Share To Social Media