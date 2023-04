High school baseball: Righetti Warriors beat Bearcats Tuesday

– The Righetti Warriors Baseball Team beat the Paso Robles Bearcats 13-1 Tuesday afternoon at Paso Robles High School.

The teams meet again Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. at Righetti High School in Santa Maria.

The Warriors improve to 18-6 for the season. The Bearcats are now 2-19.