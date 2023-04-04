Paso Robles News|Tuesday, April 4, 2023
High school culinary students cater Rotary Club meeting 

Posted: 6:23 am, April 4, 2023 by News Staff

Students made panna cotta, plated and expedited main course of roasted pork loin served with mashed potatoes, haricot verts

– Career Technical Education (CTE) students from Paso Robles High School put their culinary skills to the test by preparing and serving a catered meal at this month’s Paso Robles Rotary Club meeting.

The students made panna cotta, a traditional Italian dessert, and also plated and expedited the main course of roasted pork loin served with mashed potatoes and haricot verts. The meal was cooked and prepared at the school’s culinary kitchen, providing the young chefs with real-world experience and reinforcing hands-on learning.High school culinary students cater Rotary Club meeting

The CTE program at the high school is designed to provide students with the skills, knowledge, and experience necessary to succeed in a variety of industries. Through hands-on learning, students are able to develop practical skills that will serve them well in the workforce.

 

