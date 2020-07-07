Paso Robles High School details plans for graduation ceremonies

–Paso Robles High School has released the details of upcoming graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020.

The commencement will be held at War Memorial Stadium and will be done in 14 individual ceremonies. Each student will receive 8 tickets for family and friends during the ceremony. Seating will be spaced apart, and masks will be required at certain times during the ceremony.

The ceremonies will be streamed online as well, at the following link: https://livestream.com/accounts/8522144

