High school football playoffs announced

Paso Robles Bearcats will travel to Tulare Union, the winner will play Dinuba or Edison

– On Saturday, the CIF Central Section presented the play-off schedule for local high school football. The new format changes the traditional divisions. Instead of grouping schools by student population, a computer ascertained which are the best teams, and competitive teams are ranked together in divisions. It makes for some interesting match-ups, although not necessarily advantageous for smaller schools with good programs.

In Division Five, the Templeton Eagles (5-5) are home Friday night against North Bakersfield (3-5). The winner of that games plays the winner of a game between Ridgeview (1-7) and San Luis Obispo (6-3).

Atascadero (3-7) plays Righetti (1-8) in Santa Maria in another Division Five bracket. That winner plays either Coalinga (5-3) or McLane (5-5).

In Division 3, the Paso Robles Bearcats (6-3) travel to Tulare Union (5-4). The winner plays Dinuba (6-4) or Edison (2-6).

Mission Prep (9-0) travels to play Lemoore (8-2) in Division 2. The winner of that game plays either Tulare Western (6-4) or Bakersfield (3-5).

