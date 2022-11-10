High school football playoffs continue in North County

Bearcats eliminated from playoffs last Friday

– High School football playoffs continue Thursday in North County. Both Tempelton and Atascadero host second-round playoff games this evening. The Paso Robles Bearcats were eliminated from the playoffs last Friday night in a 21-0 loss at Sanger.

The Central Section playoffs are scheduled for Thursday night because Friday is Veterans Day. It’s a holiday for public schools.

The Templeton Eagles (7-4) host Corcoran (9-2) at Mike Erb Field at Volunteer Stadium. Eagles Coach Don Crow says the Panthers’ offense is similar to Morro Bay. The Panthers like to throw the ball, but they also spread the offense and run the ball. Corcoran finished first in the East Sequoia League with a record of 6-1. The Panthers lost the final game of their regular season to Farmersville 16-12 but beat McClane 28-12 in their first playoff game.

The Eagles beat Roosevelt of Fresno 27-14 in their first-round playoff game.

Crow says that running back Landen Miller is injured and will not play Friday night. Daxton Calagna will fill in for him. Last Friday against Roosevelt, Calagna scored three touchdowns.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

The Atascadero Greyhounds (6-4) host Madera South (7-4) Thursday night in a second-round playoff game. The Greyhounds had a bye last week. Madera South beat Santa Maria 40-34 in their first-round playoff game. The Stallions finished third in the North Yosemite League.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Thursday evening at Atascadero High School.

The Mission College Prep Royals (7-3) host Arroyo Grande (5-6) Thursday night in their second-round playoff game. The Royals had a bye last week. In the last game of their regular season, the Royals lost to St. Joseph 49-21.

Last Friday, the Arroyo Grande Eagles beat Cesar Chavez (6-4) in Delano 27-20. The Royals are the top-seeded team in Division III of the CIF- Central Section playoffs.

Advertisement