High school football returns to the North County 

–Templeton High School began its 2021 season with a scrimmage against Cabrillo High School of Santa Maria Friday night at Templeton High School. The scrimmage gave a young Eagles team an opportunity to execute plays against another team anxious for the fall football season.

The Eagles lost some great players to graduation; several are playing for Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria. Coach Don Crow says he has a young team with a lot of talent. The THS team has eleven sophomores and eleven seniors on the 35-player roster, but Crow says the younger players are athletic and dedicated. Junior Noel Brady is the likely starter at quarterback for the Eagles. Crow says, “We get Brady for two years. He’s a big strong kid, and he’s good.”

The Eagles open their season at Coalinga on Friday, Aug. 27. Then, they will play five home games against Liberty (Madera), Pioneer Valley, West (Bakersfield), Piedmont, and Morro Bay. They travel to Atascadero for their first conference game. They play San Luis Obispo at Morro Bay High School, Mission College Prep in San Luis. Their final game is at home against Santa Maria.

Coach Crow said, “We’re back in the Ocean League. Mission Prep and San Luis Obispo may be the best teams in the league. We’ll be young, but we’ll improve a lot this season.”

The Paso Robles Bearcats open their season this Friday, Aug. 20, at Lompoc High School. The Bearcats begin the season ranked 9th in the Central Section, Division 2. Righetti is the only Central Coast team ranked higher than Paso Robles. The Bearcats play in the Mountain League. Their pre-conference games are challenging. After Lompoc, they host Independence of Bakersfield, Buchanan of Clovis, then travel to Fresno to take on Sunnyside. Their final non-conference game is Atascadero at War Memorial Stadium. Then they play St. Joseph, Nipomo, Pioneer Valley, Righetti and Arroyo Grande. Only PV and Righetti are home games.

Atascadero opens their season at home Aug. 27 against Torres of Madera. Then, they travel to Newbury Park, and host North Salinas. Their non-conference schedule wraps up with road games at Paso Robles and Royal in Simi Valley. The conference schedule includes Mission Prep, Templton, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay. Those are teams in the Ocean League. Only the Santa Maria and Morro Bay games are on the road. The other three conference games for the Greyhounds are at home at AHS.

High school football returns to the North County, and the players and fans are ready for kick-off.

