High school junior named winner of Rotary Club essay contest

Nearly 100 local students entered

– Nearly 100 local students entered the Paso Robles Rotary‘s 4-Way Test Essay Contest earlier this spring, and the winners were recently announced. Paso Robles High School Junior Taylor Keep received first place and a $100 prize for her submission.

The Paso Robles Rotary Club recognized Keep for her outstanding performance in the contest, and several other students received cash awards for their entries. Laila Shea, Brooklyn Healy, Madison Bone, Ciara Nunez, Elise Mathers, and Naila Messingham were among those recognized for their exceptional essays.

In addition to the essay contest, the Rotary Club sponsors the Interact Club, which is open to high school students and meets every Friday. All are welcome to attend.

For more information about the Interact Club, students can email acantrell@pasoschools.org.

