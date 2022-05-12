High school senior wins youth legacy award

Award includes a $20,000 scholarship

– Paso Robles High School senior Cody Domingos won the James W. Brabeck Youth Legacy Award for 2022. The award goes to a high school senior pursuing higher education in agriculture. Domingos plans to attend the University of Tennessee to major in food and ag business with a minor in marketing. He is the first winner to submit a project in welding to the award committee. The award includes a $20,000 scholarship.

At the award ceremony at Farm Supply in Paso Robles on Wednesday afternoon, Domingos’ water polo coach, Collin Moore spoke about his responsibility and leadership. Domingos served as team captain as a senior. Moore complimented Domingos’ commitment and maturity.

Domingos’s welding teacher, Justin Pickard, also spoke. Pickard praised him for his leadership and his consideration for others. Domingos finished third in the California Skills USA Competition.

Besides water polo, welding, and maintaining a 4.5 GPA, Domingos finds time to pursue his favorite pastime- bass fishing. Part of the reason he chose the University of Tennessee is because they have an excellent bass fishing team.

Previous winners of the JBYLF scholarship include Donielle Harpster of Mission Prep in 2021; Ashley Rosilez of Tempelton High School in 2020; and Isaac Lopez of Shandon High School in 2019.

In early August, Domingos and his parents will head back to the University of Tennessee so he can begin his collegiate journey.

