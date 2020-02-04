Paso Robles News|Tuesday, February 4, 2020
High school student organizes prom for classmates with special needs 

Posted: 5:33 am, February 4, 2020 by News Staff

Photo from KSBY.

–Paso Robles High School Junior Jesse Muth noticed his classmates with special needs weren’t attending dances or other school events, so he decided to step up with a creative idea to help all students experience those memorable moments, according to a story by KSBY.

For his Eagle Scout project, Muth spent weeks organizing a special dance, securing donations of food, decorations, and time from business owners in the area. The end result was on full display Friday, when over 40 students with special needs took over the dance floor.

Read the full story here.

Comments

