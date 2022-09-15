High school to take kindness challenge inspired by shooting victim

Community invited to join in on a ‘chain reaction of kindness and compassion’

– Paso Robles High School recently announced that it will take part in Rachel’s Challenge. Rachel Scott was the first victim of the Columbine school shooting in 1999. This tragedy sparked a call to action. Scott’s family started a movement to bring kindness and compassion back to schools. On Tuesday, Sept., 20, PRHS will be visited by the organizers of Rachel’s Challenge, who will share this important message about the “chain reaction of kindness and compassion.”

Back in 2020, Rachel’s Challenge was first explored and proposed by student leaders in Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee looking for a way to shift the culture and climate of the campus. This presentation was scheduled to take place on March 16, 2020, but has been postponed for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representatives from Rachel’s Challenge will finally be on the PRHS campus on Sept. 20 to give a presentation to all high school students focusing on starting a “chain reaction of kindness and compassion” at the school. Following the presentation, representatives will be training a group of students and faculty leaders to continue the work for the remainder of the year and into the future.

Parents, families, and members of the community are invited to join the school on Sept. 20, at 6:30 p.m. in Gil Asa Gym and be part of the chain reaction.

