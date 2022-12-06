High school wrestlers compete in Central Valley

Weekend held the first major competitions of the year for student-athletes

– Three wrestlers from the Paso Robles High School Wrestling Team placed at the Chukchansi Resort and Casino in Madera over the weekend. Joe Ciccarelli placed at 160 pounds in sixth place. Christian Davidson at 220 pounds placed third. Dominic Marquez at 120 pounds placed second. As a team, Paso Robles placed 18 out of 50 schools.

Over the weekend the girl’s wrestling team went to Monache High school. Paso Robles brought five girls, two of the five girls made it to the second day, Denise Dela Cruz and Thalia Basuto.

“This was the first major competition for the year, and so now we are going to go back and fix our mistakes and get our team aligned,” said Coach Nate Ybarra. “For the boys, we have a few starters that didn’t make the first competition. I’m really looking forward to being competitive this year and the end goal is to bring home some state placers for Paso Robles.”

– Report by Paso Robles High School wrestling coach Nate Ybarra.

