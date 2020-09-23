High schools encouraged to join the ‘Student Poll Worker Challenge’

–The County Clerk Recorder’s office is encouraging all high schools in San Luis Obispo County to join the “Student Poll Worker Challenge,” to sign up the most student volunteers to assist at voter service centers for the upcoming General Election. Voter Service Centers will be open Oct. 31 – Nov. 3 for the 4 days of voting. The goal with this program is to increase civic engagement in 16-18-year-old high school students and give them an opportunity to earn community service volunteer hours.

Student qualifications along with a teacher and parent signature:

I will be at least 16 years old at the time of the election.

I am or will be a U.S. citizen at the time of the election.

I am a high school student with a grade point average of at least 2.5.

I have my own transportation.

What the high school gets:

Bragging rights and a trophy for the high school that signs up the most volunteers. The winning school will have a plaque placed on the trophy and it will then be passed to the next winner for subsequent elections.

Contact Ashley Gibson at agibson@co.slo.ca.us to receive the “Student Poll Worker Challenge” application.

For more information visit www.slovote.com.

