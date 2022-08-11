High speed chase comes to an end near Paso Robles

Red Mercedes Benz crashes near Spring Street offramp

– A high-speed chase involving a red Mercedes Benz that began near the start of the Cuesta Grade ended near Paso Robles today, according to eyewitness reports.

The chase began shortly before 3 p.m. California Highway Patrol placed a spike strip on the highway to try and stop the speeding vehicle. Then the Mercedes Benz crashed on northbound Hwy 101, near the Spring Street offramp.

Traffic was backed up on the highway due to the incident.

No further information is available at this time.

Advertisement

Related