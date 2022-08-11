Paso Robles News|Friday, August 12, 2022
You are here: Home » Top Stories » High speed chase comes to an end near Paso Robles
  • Follow Us!

High speed chase comes to an end near Paso Robles 

Posted: 4:31 pm, August 11, 2022 by News Staff
crash on side of road

Photo by Jason Brock.

Red Mercedes Benz crashes near Spring Street offramp

– A high-speed chase involving a red Mercedes Benz that began near the start of the Cuesta Grade ended near Paso Robles today, according to eyewitness reports.

The chase began shortly before 3 p.m. California Highway Patrol placed a spike strip on the highway to try and stop the speeding vehicle. Then the Mercedes Benz crashed on northbound Hwy 101, near the Spring Street offramp.

traffic backed up

Traffic was backed up on the highway due to the incident.

Traffic was backed up on the highway due to the incident.

No further information is available at this time.

crash

Photo by Jason Brock.

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.