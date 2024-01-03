High surf advisory extended through Thursday

– The National Weather Service has extended its high surf advisory, initially issued over the weekend, until Thursday at 3 p.m. The advisory warns of substantial breaking waves measuring between 10 to 15 feet, with local sets potentially reaching up to 18 feet at San Luis Obispo County beaches. The advisory emphasizes the highest surf impacts on west- and northwest-facing beaches.

Coastal flooding risk is minimal through Thursday, reports say, but a potentially more extreme round of high surf is expected late Friday into the weekend.

Weather reports anticipate the return of rain to the Central Coast late Tuesday evening, accompanied by the potential for thunderstorms, although expected rainfall amounts should be minimal. A cold front is expected to reach the region on Tuesday night.

In addition to the coastal impacts, the storm is predicted to lower snow levels to around 4,500 to 5,000 feet early Wednesday. These levels may drop even further later in the afternoon and overnight, potentially falling to about 4,000 feet, according to reports.

Over the past 24 hours, Paso Robles measured .46 inches of rain, bringing the season total to 7.26 inches.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

