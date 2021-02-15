High surf advisory in effect, windy, ‘spring-like’ weather in the forecast

–Warm, windy weather is in the forecast for Paso Robles this week, according to PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsay. Weather Underground predicts temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s throughout the week, with clear skies from Tuesday on.

Lindsay tweeted his forecast for the week on Sunday night:

SLO County weather forecast for the week of Feb. 14: Windy, spring-like weather https://t.co/rjswiZ1ZCE — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) February 15, 2021

A high surf advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service issued the following alert for San Luis Obispo County:

High surf advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. PST Wednesday.

What: Large breaking waves of 9 to 13 feet with local sets to 16 feet at times. There will be dangerous rip currents throughout the period.

Where: San Luis Obispo County Central Coast and Santa Barbara County Central Coast.

When: Until 10 a.m. PST Wednesday.

Impacts: There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large

breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.

Additional details: The next highest high tide near 4.3 feet will occur around 12:25 a.m. PST tonight.

Instructions: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks.

