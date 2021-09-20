High temperatures in the mid-90s expected to cool by mid-week

Monday’s forecasted high is 91

–Warm daytime temperatures will start off the week in Paso Robles with highs in the mid-90s, but there is an expected cool down starting mid week into the mid 80s. Nighttime temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 50s.

PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey is predicting that “moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) and, at times, gusty Santa Lucia (offshore) winds this morning will produce clear skies and 80 degrees temperatures along the beaches during the late morning, then cooling in the afternoon as the winds shift out of the northwest (onshore),”

