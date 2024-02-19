High water levels prompt river rescue in Paso Robles

Additional rainfall expected this week

– A total of three people were rescued from the Salinas River this morning between Niblick bridge north of 13th street bridge in Paso Robles. No injuries were reported. All three people were safely brought back to dry land.

The river is at 20.72 feet as of 7:30 a.m. Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Measurements of the river are taken near the 13th Street Bridge. Click here to view current levels.

Additional rainfall is expected in Paso Robles this week, according to the latest forecasts. Weather Underground is currently predicting .03 inches of rainfall today, and .32 inches tomorrow.

To view a 10-day weather forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground, click here.

A flood advisory was in effect this morning for much of San Luis Obispo County due to the anticipation of flooding, rock, and mudslides caused by excessive rainfall. Roadway, small stream, and nuisance flooding are expected to persist this morning, particularly in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Mudslides and debris flows remain possible, prompting a continuing flood watch for the county due to potential significant flooding impacts leading to future warnings.

The risk of rock, mud, and landslides persist near and below steep terrain, as these impacts can occur many hours after the rain has passed.

Some locations expected to experience flooding include Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Cambria, Point Piedras Blancas, Grover Beach, Santa Margarita, Highway 101 over Cuesta Grade, Templeton, Black Mountain, Lake Lopez, Baywood-Los Osos, Shell Beach, Avila Beach, and Cayucos.

Precautionary and preparedness actions advise the public to turn around and not drive through flooded roads, as most flood-related deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is especially urged at night when recognizing the dangers of flooding is more challenging.

For more information about flood safety, visit http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood.

In response to the anticipated winter storm impacting California until Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom has activated the State Operations Center in Mather to coordinate state, local, and federal responses. Governor Newsom also directed the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) to strategically preposition swift water rescue crews and other personnel and equipment in multiple counties to respond if necessary.

-Anthony Reed contributed to this report.

Share To Social Media