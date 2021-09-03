Paso Robles News|Friday, September 3, 2021
You are here: Home » Community » Highlands Church announces return of outdoor services
  • Follow Us!

Highlands Church announces return of outdoor services 

Posted: 5:00 am, September 3, 2021 by News Staff

highlands church paso robles

Outdoor services will return Sunday, Sept. 5

Highlands Church in Paso Robles is excited to announce that outdoor worship service on the church lawn will resume beginning Sunday, Sept. 5.

“Since making the transition to indoor church services, we were surprised to learn that so many of our members missed the outdoor worship experience,” said James Baird, Lead Pastor of Highlands Church. “We’ve had to get creative these last few years, but that has allowed us to think differently about how we gather as a church and how we can reach people wherever they are in life.”

Highlands Outdoor worship service will begin at 9 a.m. each Sunday morning. Childcare will continue to be provided for children aged 18 months through 5th grade. Highlands Church is located at 215 Oak Hill Road in Paso Robles, California.

For more information contact Highlands Church at (805) 226-5800 or via email at: office@highlandsadventure.org.

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.