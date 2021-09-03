Highlands Church announces return of outdoor services

Outdoor services will return Sunday, Sept. 5

–Highlands Church in Paso Robles is excited to announce that outdoor worship service on the church lawn will resume beginning Sunday, Sept. 5.

“Since making the transition to indoor church services, we were surprised to learn that so many of our members missed the outdoor worship experience,” said James Baird, Lead Pastor of Highlands Church. “We’ve had to get creative these last few years, but that has allowed us to think differently about how we gather as a church and how we can reach people wherever they are in life.”

Highlands Outdoor worship service will begin at 9 a.m. each Sunday morning. Childcare will continue to be provided for children aged 18 months through 5th grade. Highlands Church is located at 215 Oak Hill Road in Paso Robles, California.

For more information contact Highlands Church at (805) 226-5800 or via email at: office@highlandsadventure.org.

