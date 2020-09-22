Highway 1 along Big Sur Coast to fully re-open

–Highway 1 along the Big Sur Coast, which for the last four weeks has experienced closures due to the Dolan Fire, will be fully reopened at 6 p.m. today.

The current highway closure, between Gorda and Lucia, will be lifted at that time.

Travelers are advised to continue using caution and be aware of emergency vehicles in the area.

The Dolan Fire is now 46-percent contained and the battle continues largely inland, away from the oceanfront, according to a report by Monterey County Weekly. The incident command center has been moved from Big Sur to King City.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For more information on this project and for traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Monterey County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

