Highway 1 closed north of Ragged Point

Falling rocks, potential of mudslides prompts weekend closure

– On Saturday at approximately 12:45 a.m., a Templeton California Highway Patrol officer was on patrol on Highway 1 at Ragged Point when he encountered a disabled vehicle with a flat tire. After providing assistance to the motorist, the officer continued to travel north on Highway 1 and discovered large rocks were falling from the hillside east of the roadway. These rocks and what appeared to be the potential for mudslides in the area.

As a result of these conditions, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) was contacted to enact a full closure of State Route 1 just north of Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo and at Mud Creek in Monterey County.

Due to the expectation of rain throughout the weekend, the closure has been extended to today. Updated road conditions should be provided later today. It is unknown at this time what the exact closure will look like and what the exact duration of the closure will be, according to CHP.

All vehicular traffic should avoid State Route 1 and should utilize northbound US 101 to access Monterey County. Further, as rain and mud continue to create issues, Nacimiento-Ferguson Road is not suggested for vehicular traffic as vehicles may become disabled in non-negotiable roadway conditions.

Road condition updates can be obtained through the Caltrans Road Information line at 1-800-427-7623 or online at https://roads.dot.ca.gov/

