Highway 1 north of Ragged Point closing in support of evacuation efforts

–Highway 1 on the Big Sur Coast will be closed between Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County and Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn in Monterey County (44.6 miles) beginning Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 5 p.m.

This closure on Highway 1 is expected to remain in effect until Thursday, Jan. 28. Assessments will take place, during daylight hours and when safe to do so, prior to reopening of the highway.

A major rainstorm is expected to advance on the Monterey Bay area late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. High winds also pose the potential for downed trees and power lines.

Monterey County has issued an evacuation warning for areas downslope of the Dolan Fire burn scar where this storm brings an increased likelihood of debris flows.

Caltrans is working with local agencies to minimize travel into Big Sur to allow residents and businesses to evacuate in the safest conditions possible.

This evacuation closure of Highway 1 comes at the request of the California Highway Patrol and in support of Monterey County’s Evacuation Warning.

Ragged Point is located 1.45 miles south of the SLO/Monterey County line:



Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn is located in Monterey County at Post Mile 42.1:



Barricades, cones, as well as message and directional signs will be in place at both ends of the closure to alert motorists traveling in the area.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Monterey and San Luis Obispo Counties, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

Share this post!

email