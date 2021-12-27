Highway 1 on Big Sur Coast closed due to mud slides

Currently no estimated time for reopening

– Rockfall and debris in the roadway associated with an ongoing rain event has resulted in the closure of Highway 1 Sunday afternoon on the Big Sur Coast from San Simeon Road to south of Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County. As of Monday morning at 6:08 a.m., the road remains closed. Motorists are advised to take an alternate route.

There is currently no estimated time for reopening as maintenance/engineer teams assess the closure area during daylight hours.

Assessments of the closure area of Highway 1 will continue to take place during daylight hours and when it’s safe for crews to do so prior to any change of the closure parameters. Decisions on modifying closure parameters will be determined by these field assessments. Barricades, cones as well as message and directional signs will be in place at both ends of the closure to alert motorists traveling in the area.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Monterey and San Luis Obispo Counties, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

