Highway 1 retaining wall project to start next week

Travelers will encounter 24/7 one-way traffic control

– A construction project on Highway 1 on the Big Sur Coast to build a retaining wall and enhance drainage infrastructure will begin next Tuesday, July 26, according to Cal Trans District 5.

The project location is on Highway 1 at PM 44.5 at a location known as Coastlands. It is approximately one mile north of the Henry Miller Library and .8 miles south of the Big Sur Post Office.

Winter storms in the first quarter of 2019 caused a slip-out below the southbound lanes of travel after which an emergency project secured the hillside. These repairs below the roadway, along with K-Rail placed on the southbound shoulder, have permitted the road to remain open until a permanent repair could be made.

The current project involves the construction of a soldier pile retaining wall, installation of a guardrail, and additional enhancements to drainage infrastructure and landscaping, which will permanently restore the site.

Starting on July 26, travelers will encounter 24/7 one-way traffic control as temporary signals will be activated at each end of the project parameters. Travelers can expect delays of up to 10 minutes.

Travelers will encounter reduced speed limits in the area in addition to the 24/7 signalized one-way traffic control beginning Tuesday, July 26.

Travelers can expect delays of up to 10 minutes. Message and directional signs will alert motorists in advance of the construction area. Travelers are reminded to be work zone alert and give themselves extra time for their commute along this beauteous corridor.

The contractor for this $1.5 million project is FEC Future Contractors and Engineers Inc. of Irvine, Calif. This project is scheduled to conclude in Feb. 2023.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

Advertisement

Related