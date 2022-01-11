Highway 1 still subject to one-hour weekday delays at site of active slide

On weekends, Highway 1 will be fully open, without traffic control

– Continued efforts to remove slide material from above the roadway on Highway 1 in northern San Luis Obispo County will result in one-hour delays for travelers weekdays during daytime hours from Monday, Jan. 10 through Friday, Jan. 14 with traffic control in the immediate vicinity of the Polar Star slide, one mile south of Ragged Pont at Post Mile 71.8.

Travelers will be subject to traffic control with up to one-hour delays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The highway will be fully open on weekdays, without traffic control, from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

On weekends, Highway 1 will be fully open, without traffic control, from Friday at 5 p.m. until Monday at 7 a.m.

Crews with specialized equipment will remove remaining slide material from above the roadway. These weekday, one-hour traffic delays, are necessary for crews and equipment to dedicate the maximum amount of daylight hours to these efforts in advance of future weather events.

Message and directional signs will be in place to alert travelers in the area.

For traffic updates on other state highways in San Luis Obispo County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

